SGV & Co. has announced nine new partners, three new principals, and one readmission to the largest professional services firm in the country.

The new partners are Jay Loren C. Malig-Castañeda, Anna Maria Rubi B. Diaz, Winnie S. Estrella, Dexter Allan Noel N. Madamba, Alvin G. Manuel, Miguel Carlo S. Rancap, and Hanna S. Rojo.

Designated as principals are Alden Patrick C. Labaguis, Donna Frances G. Ylade-Torres, and Cecille M. Santillan-Visto. SGV also announced the readmission to the partnership of Francis J. Ricamora.

The move, which took effect on July 1, 2023, brings SGV’s partners and principals to 151 outstanding leaders, mentors, and stewards leading the firm’s nearly 6,000 professionals and supporting staff from various disciplines.

SGV said its partners and principals are“deeply committed” to guiding the firm in its purpose “to nurture leaders and enable businesses for a better Philippines and a better working world.”