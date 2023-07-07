ISIDRO A. Consunji and Herbert M. Consunji, the top executives of DMCI Holdings, Inc., have been recognized as Asia’s top chief executive officer and chief financial officer, respectively, during the 13th Asian Excellence Awards in Hong Kong.

Cherubim O. Mojica was also awarded Best Investor Relations Professional while DMCI Holdings was honored as Best Investor Relations Company.

“We are extremely honored to receive these recognitions. They are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team and their commitment to delivering excellence in all aspects of our business,” said DMCI Holdings’ chief executive.

The diversified engineering conglomerate described the Asian Excellence Awards, which was launched in 2011, as designed to recognize and celebrate exceptional achievements in management acumen, financial performance, corporate social responsibility, environmental practices and investor relations.