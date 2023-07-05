Megaworld says new Cubao tower to bring P6.5B

MEGAWORLD Corp. has launched the third tower of its condominium complex in Cubao, Quezon City from which it expects to generate P6.5 billion in sales.

In a disclosure to the stock market on Tuesday, the company said the 39-storey Laurent Park property is set to offer 796 smart home units within its Manhattan Garden complex inside Araneta City.

“Laurent Park sits on a very strategic location as it will soon rise within Araneta City in Cubao, Quezon City, which is known now as the central transportation and mobility hub of Metro Manila,” Megaworld First Vice-President for Sales and Marketing Eugene Em Lozano said.

“This will allow future residents to enjoy unparalleled convenience and seamless connections to different cities and provinces,” he said. “This development is also surrounded by a variety of topnotch establishments and other must-experience.”

The company said the new residential tower offers units ranging from a studio at 29 square meters (sq.m.) to a studio with balcony at up to 35.5 sq.m.

The tower will also offer one-bedroom units with balcony at 42 sq.m., one-bedroom loft with lanai at up to 78 sq.m., executive one-bedroom with balcony at up to 55 sq.m., two bedrooms with balcony at 64.5 sq.m., and three bedroom loft with lanai at 132.5 sq.m.

Megaworld said the construction of the new building is expected to be completed by 2029.

Various amenities will also be included in the residential tower. The company plans to include a loft-type co-working space, a dedicated play area for grownups that feature colorful canopies with benches and a giant chessboard, and six thematic sky lounges.

Future residents may also enjoy an outdoor pool area with lounges, an outdoor fitness area with energy-generating fitness equipment, a yoga deck, a children’s playground, and a picnic area.

Indoor amenities include a bi-level fitness center, a children’s daycare, a game room, and a high-ceiling function room that can accommodate up to 50 people. — Adrian H. Halili