MANILA Water Co., Inc. said it is considering putting up facilities for treating used water to maximize its raw water output, a company official said.

“I think the science behind purification is there, it complies with the standards. We are carefully evaluating all options on the table to ensure that we include whatever we can into the risk mitigation plan that we have today on water sources,” Roberto R. Locsin, chief administrative officer of Manila Water, told reporters in a media gathering last week.

The east zone water concessionaire is also aiming to expand its business locally and abroad. In the Philippines, Manila Water aims to reach highly dense populations, Mr. Locsin said.

In May, Manila Water said its P8.2-billion Calawis water supply system project is expected to be completed this month.

The Calawis project is part of Manila Water’s water supply master plan, which will establish a reliable supply of water while also ensuring water security within its service areas for the coming years.

Earlier, the company announced that its continuing supply augmentation measures to help soften the impact of the looming El Niño phenomenon, which is projected to develop in the June-August period at 80% probability and may persist until the first quarter of 2024.

Among the company’s water supply augmentation measures is ensuring uninterrupted water supply by maximizing the 100-million-liter-per-day output of its Cardona water treatment plant.

Currently, Manila Water operates three water treatment facilities: Balara Filter 1, Balara Filter 2, and East La Mesa, all located in Quezon City.

Manila Water serves Metro Manila’s east zone network, which is made up of Marikina, Pasig, Makati, Taguig, Pateros, Mandaluyong, San Juan, portions of Quezon City and Manila, and several towns of nearby Rizal province. — Ashley Erika O. Jose