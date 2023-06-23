LOCAL digital infrastructure firm YCO Cloud Centers (YCC) expects to complete its Batangas data center by the latter part of 2024, its top official said.

“We are looking towards the third quarter of 2024 to be able to start delivering real capacity to the market,” YCC Chief Executive Officer Nikolas de Ynchausti told BusinessWorld during its launch event.

Mr. Ynchausti added that the company will focus on hyperscalers, wholesale enterprises and potentially, telecommunication companies to use its facilities.

“We try to stay neutral,” he said, adding that what the Philippines needs are players who “want to contribute infrastructure to help develop the [country], and that’s how we want to position ourselves.”

Additionally, the company plans to expand its data center network outside of serving Metro Manila.

“We have been working with a lot of government officials, entrepreneurs, [and] businesspeople who see that [data centers] are the next step for the country. We have been looking at locations based on that,” he said.

He said the company is planning another location for a data center but did not provide the exact site.

“We are not just looking at the National Capital Region, we’re looking at all other areas of the Philippines where there is demand and need. We will go there,” Mr. Ynchausti said.

He added that the company is looking at potential locations throughout the country, with possible areas such as Iloilo, Cebu, and Ilocos Norte.

The company started construction of its data center in March at the Light Industry and Science Park IV of the Science Park of the Philippines, Inc. in Malvar, Batangas.

The data center is expected to contain four halls spanning 1,400 square meters each designed to provide locators with 3 megawatts (MW) of critical load for a total of 12 MW.

It is designed to meet the market’s demand for co-location, build-to-suit, enterprise, hyperscale, powered shell, and private data hall suites.

YCC is a digital infrastructure company formed to take advantage of the growing demand for data centers and digital infrastructure in the Philippines. It is an affiliate of JJYnchausti Ventures, Inc. — Adrian H. Halili