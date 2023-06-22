MOBILE NETWORK operator Smart Communications, Inc. has partnered with gaming organizer Dark League Studios to accelerate the growth of esports in the Philippines.

“We are changing the game for esports. As I have said, our aspiration is to bring this to the next level, maybe competition abroad,” Alfredo S. Panlilio, president and chief executive officer of Smart, said in a media briefing on Wednesday.

“This is very significant for Smart. I think it is important for us to partner with Dark League,” he added.

This partnership will allow the growth of Smart’s online arcade and esport tournament platform — Smart GIGA Arena, said Melvin C. Nubla, first vice-president and head of Smart Go-to-Market and Subscriber Management.

“With the help of Dark League Studios, we will also be able to talk to several gaming developers who would want to be part of Smart GIGA Arena, because this is a single platform already,” he added.

Mr. Nubla also expects this partnership to boost Smart GIGA Arena’s users to 10 million in 2024, from only over two million users since the platform’s launch in 2022.

“Our partnership with Dark League Studio is in line with our commitment to provide the best gaming experience to Filipinos. We at Smart have always believed in the ability of Filipinos to dominate sports of all kinds — including Esports through our collaboration with Dark League Studio. We hope to empower more aspiring Esports athletes to level up their gameplay and compete in a much bigger arena,” Mr. Panlilio said.

“We share Smart’s vision for Philippine Esports, and we are excited to leverage our expertise and experience in engaging the gaming community and inspiring Filipino gamers,” said Alfrancis P. Chua, co-founder and chief marketing officer of Dark League Studios.

Smart is the wireless unit of PLDT Inc. Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Ashley Erika O. Jose