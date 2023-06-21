LISTED property developer Shang Properties, Inc. is constructing a condominium complex in Pasig City called Laya, with a focus on young professionals and families, its officials said on Tuesday.



“This will be similar to our Rise Makati, which caters to young professionals and young families. It will have the same vibe,” said Rose O. Morales, senior director for group sales at Shang Properties, during a media briefing.

“There will be 1,283 units for Laya with very flexible places. So, this can be for those who like to purchase it for a halfway home because they are working at Ortigas central business district,” she added.



Joseph T. Brimer, sales director for broker channels at Shang Properties, said that the prices of the units at Laya will range from below P10 million for a studio unit to P40 million for a three-bedroom unit.



The company did not disclose the projected sales value for the entire complex but mentioned that it aims to sell 200 units this year.

“There is something distinct about Shang Properties we don’t release all the units immediately unlike the other competitors who release all of the units at the same time,” Ms. Morales said.

“But in terms of sales take-up, for this year we are looking at 200 units but that’s only because we are only releasing 200 units this year,” she added.

The condominium is scheduled to have its soft launch in July, with its showroom set to open at Shangri La Plaza Mall by September.

The 67-floor residential property, located along Christian route in Pasig City, is projected to be completed by July 2028.

Laya is Shang Properties’ eighth wholly owned residential property, excluding the two residential properties it holds under joint ventures.

REBRANDING

Also on Tuesday, the property developer announced its rebranding and unveiled a new logo in response to the evolving property landscape and changing demands of clients.

“Since we opened our first property in 1987, many things have changed. Demands have shifted, and our residents’ priorities have evolved. To stay relevant, we must adapt and innovate,” said Jose Juan Z. Jugo, executive vice-president of Shang Properties.

“If Shang Properties wants to be here and relevant over the next 20-30 years there has to be some sort of revolution, rebranding and changing the logo are just two ways, but we are also forced now to think about how to develop superior products,” he added.

The company’s new logo will still pay homage to its previous emblem. Its typeface has been updated to reflect a subtle tone of modern luxury and sophistication, while the crane, which is Shang properties’ symbol, has been simplified to reflect a clean and streamlined look.

“Our new logo and rebranding efforts hope to establish Shang Properties as a leading brand in the premium real estate market. Our efforts also aim to position us as the country’s most preferred premium residential developer,” said Jayme T. Uy, marketing director at Shang Properties. — Justine Irish D. Tabile