ST TELEMEDIA Global Data Centres (STT GDC Philippines) announced on Tuesday that it will expand the capacity of its three data centers by 5.2 megawatts to cater to the growing local demand.

The expansion encompasses the three existing data centers located in Makati, Cavite, and Quezon City.

These data centers are part of a collaboration among Globe Telecom, Inc., Ayala Corp., and Singapore-based ST Telemedia Global Data Centers, known as STT GDC Philippines.

“The ever-growing demand for digital services has underscored the necessity for the private sector to actively contribute to the nation’s digital transformation,” said Carlomagno E. Malana, president and chief executive officer of STT GDC Philippines.

“This capacity expansion is part of the commitment made to support the government’s endeavors in delivering reliable and robust digital infrastructure to our fellow Filipinos,” he added.

The data center company said that it is seeking to expand its operations to accommodate global hyperscalers and other customer segments, while also creating more job opportunities, particularly in the fields of engineering, facilities, and energy management.

Currently, the company operates five data centers in Metro Manila, with a combined capacity of 22 megawatts.

As part of its mission, STT GDC Philippines aims to construct sustainable and energy-efficient data centers and operate a portfolio with a total capacity of 150 megawatts.



In the previous month, the company unveiled its largest data center, STT Fairview, which is projected to have a total capacity of 124 megawatts.

It is expected to become operational in less than two years, specifically in the first quarter of 2025, with an initial capacity of 28 megawatts.

Upon the completion of the expansion and the newest data center, the total capacity of the STT GDC Philippines’ data center portfolio will exceed its target, reaching 151.2 megawatts. — Justine Irish D. Tabile