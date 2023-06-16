FOOD MANUFACTURER Century Pacific Food, Inc. said on Thursday that its plant-based meat brand unMeat began to be rolled out in about 2,000 Albertsons outlets in the United States.

In a disclosure to the stock exchange, the company said that it is now exporting unMeat brand products in varieties such as Luncheon MeatStyle, Burger-Style Luncheon Meat, and the new Chicken Style Chunks.

The company said that the newly released product is a chicken alternative made from plant-based ingredients, primarily non-GMO soy-based proteins.

“We are pleased with the trajectory of our plant-based business. While still in their early days, unMEAT’s latest innovations in the space are penetrating more mainstream retailers such as Albertsons and gaining traction onshelf. We’re seeing this trend develop in other key markets as well,” said Century Pacific Food Executive Chairman Christopher T. Po.

Mr. Po said the long-term trend among consumers who still want healthier and more sustainable food options remains to be the company’s major driver.

The food and beverage maker sees itself as “a protein delivery company” and seeks to make its products more accessible in the process, he added.

“This will be a long game. Much education and innovation are needed, so we are being patient, growing with the category by being methodical and deliberate with our choices,” he said.

The company introduced the brand across the US market in January through more than 2,000 Walmart stores.

Aside from Walmart, unMEAT products are also available in the US through Harris Teeter, HEB, Meijer, and select grocery stores. It is also distributed in specialty commerce sites such as GFTO It’s Vegan, Weee!, and Vegan Black Market.

Locally, the brand was launched in 2020 through the company’s affiliate Shakey’s Pizza Asia Ventures, Inc. It was then rolled out in domestic retail markets and select international markets in 2021. Century Pacific Food is a holding firm with business interests in buying and selling, processing, canning, packaging, and manufacturing food products.

At the stock market on Thursday, its shares dropped by 60 centavos or 2.41% to close at P24.25 each. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera