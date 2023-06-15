LOCALLY listed Philippine Telegraph and Telephone Corp. (PT&T) has tied up with an Australian technology firm to bring Starlink products to its customers.

“This strategic partnership aims to empower businesses in remote areas with stable, high-speed internet, unlocking endless possibilities in the digital world,” the company said in a stock market disclosure on Wednesday.

PT&T signed the partnership deal with NetLinkz Ltd. to bring Elon Musk’s Space Exploration Technologies Corp.’s satellite-based internet service to Filipinos.

“We are thrilled to bring Starlink to the Philippines and offer our customers with the need for connectivity with a reliable internet solution,” said James G. Velasquez, president and chief executive officer of PT&T.

“Our partnership with Netlinkz allows us to provide high-speed internet access to areas where traditional broadband services are limited or unavailable,” he added.

Through the partnership, customers in the Philippines may obtain the Starlink kit through direct purchase from PT&T.

Customers who are planning to avail are offered monthly plans with data caps ranging from 50 gigabytes to 6 terabytes with peak download speeds of up to 350 megabytes per second (Mbps) and upload speeds of up to 40Mbps.

“We are proud to partner with PT&T to bring Starlink to the Philippines,” NetLinkz Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer James Tsiolis said.

“This collaboration aligns with our mission to provide innovative and secure network solutions. We are excited to contribute to the digital transformation of the country, empowering Filipinos with advanced internet capabilities,” Mr. Tsiolis added.

On Wednesday, shares in the company closed unchanged at 33 centavos each. — Justine Irish D. Tabile