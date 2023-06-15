DAMOSA Land, Inc. said it signed an agreement with Imperial Homes Corp. (IHC) to build solar net-metered housing units in Panabo City, Davao del Norte.

In a statement on Wednesday, Damosa Land said its memorandum of agreement with Imperial Homes will explore green and innovative technologies for the development of solar-powered homes.

The agreement was signed by Damosa Land President Ricardo F. Lagdameo and IHC Group of Companies President Emma M. Imperial.

Damosa Land said both parties share the same ambition of modernizing homes while also working to mitigate the possible impacts of climate change and housing backlogs.

“IHC will build modern-designed housing units with solar net metered solutions within [Damosa Land] to assure future homeowners zero electricity bills which will redefine their home experience,” it said.

This project will be launched in the first quarter of next year and is described by Damosa Land as the first of its kind in Mindanao.

The partners will also combine their expertise to develop and bring “an advantageous mid-market housing community with beneficial cutting-edge technologies.”

Damosa Land said the project, which involves 549 housing units, will rise on a five-hectare land next to its Anflo Industrial Estate.

The company is a sustainable real estate developer while Imperial Homes is a developer of innovative solar net-metered homes. — Ashley Erika O. Jose