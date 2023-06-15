ALFAMART has opened its 1,500th store and first location in Pangasinan, the minimart chain of SM Markets said on Wednesday.

“We will continue to look for communities in need of access to basic food products in both urban and hard-to-reach places to make everyday shopping more convenient for the families living in these communities,” said Alfamart Chief Operating Officer Harvey T. Ong in a statement.

The new store located near Urdaneta City’s residential cluster is Alfamart’s first branch within the province.

Alfamart has so far opened about 100 stores as it continues the minimart chain’s goal to open 250 stores within the year.

The company said that the new store marks the 1,500th branch established since it opened its first concept store in 2014.

“In just six years, the super minimart concept has achieved significant scale by blending two grocery formats of a supermarket and a convenience store into one,” the company said.

“This unique service enabled the company to provide everything one needs at home such as frozen meats, vegetables, seafood, and more, in order to truly serve the immediate needs of every community,” it added.

Mr. Ong added the company had partnered with local lessors by renting their land or building space while partnering with local contractors for the construction of the stores.

“We provide opportunities for local product suppliers by carrying their products in Alfamart stores. Lastly, we provide employment opportunities to the local community members,” he said.

Alfamart Philippines is a joint venture between the SM group and PT Sumber Alfaria Trijaya Tbk (Alfamart Indonesia), creating the minimart chain of SM Markets, the food retail brand of SM Retail, Inc.

SM Retail is one of the core businesses of SM Investments Corp., which serves as the holding company of the SM group with interests in retail, property, and banking. SM Investments’ shares fell by 1.73% or P16 to P910 on Wednesday. — Adrian H. Halili