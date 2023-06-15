LAST-MILE delivery solution startup Dingdong plans to explore restaurant reservations, retail shops, and the motorcycle taxi business to diversify its services.

“To further enhance the seamless experience, we will introduce a unique feature that allows customers to reserve tables at our wide selection of partner restaurants,” Dingdong Founder and Chairman Dong Dantes said in an e-mail interview.

“Looking ahead, our application aims to expand its services to include retail shops, incorporating exciting and innovative features that set a new standard in the e-commerce space. We are also exploring the possibility of entering the motorcycle taxi business in the near future,” he added.

According to Mr. Dantes, one of the growth areas for delivery businesses in the Philippines is the growing demand and shift in consumer preferences.

“Delivery service providers are expanding beyond their traditional role of goods delivery, venturing into sectors such as food, grocery, and pharmacy delivery,” Mr. Dantes said.

“This strategic diversification allows them to access new revenue streams and reach a broader customer base,” he added. “This expansion also creates opportunities for partnerships and cross-promotion with local businesses, driving mutual growth.”

On May 30, Dingdong and on-demand food and door-to-door delivery mobile application RiderKo signed a memorandum of agreement to create an all-in-one platform for local delivery service.

Starting June 12, the Dingdong application, powered by RiderKo, will be available for download on App Store for iOS and Play Store for Android.

Aside from diversification, Mr. Dantes also sees technological advancement and customer demand for sustainable options as growth areas for the delivery services industry.

“Advancements in technology have revolutionized the delivery services industry. From real-time tracking to route optimization and automated systems, technology plays a vital role in improving efficiency, reducing costs, and enhancing the overall customer experience,” said Mr. Dantes.

“Another growth factor in the delivery service industry is the sustainability and eco-consciousness of the customers: Customers and businesses are increasingly conscious of reducing their carbon footprint and opting for eco-friendly delivery options, such as electric vehicles and environmentally friendly packaging,” he said.

Mr. Dantes said delivery service providers that will prioritize sustainability are likely to gain a competitive edge.

“This is the reason why in our pipeline, we are looking at providing e-motorcycles in the future,” he said.

Dingdong is set to pilot e-motorcycles from Passenger Urban and Rapid Electric Vehicle Solutions, Inc. (PURE-EV) as a delivery option.

“We take great pride in being the first to introduce e-motorcycles from PURE-EV to meet the evolving delivery demands of our valued customers,” he said.

“In the coming days, we will be piloting this innovative offering, demonstrating our commitment to embracing cutting-edge technology and driving positive change in the industry. These endeavors serve as inspiration and fuel our dedication to continuous innovation and excellence,” he added. — Justine Irish D. Tabile