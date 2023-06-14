MAYNILAD Water Services, Inc. on Tuesday said its modular treatment plant (ModTP) in Imus, Cavite is now producing an initial 5.5 million liters per day (MLD) of potable water supply.

Randolph T. Estrellado, chief operating officer of Maynilad, said the facility can lengthen supply availability for a part of the west concession that has yet to receive 24-hour water service.

“We aim to enhance service reliability by building more treatment facilities that tap alternate raw water sources,” he said in a media release.

The P2.12-billion Anabu modular treatment plant sources raw water supply from the Anabu River. It is one of four facilities Maynilad is constructing within Cavite. The plant will be a dedicated water source for Imus as it does not have a 24-hour supply due to its distance from Angat Dam, which is Maynilad’s main source of raw water supply.

Currently, Anabu ModTP can only produce 5.5 MLD of potable water, which is enough to supply the needs of about 13,000 customers. It is expected to be fully operational this year. If realized, it can produce about 16 MLD for around 114,000 customers, Maynilad said.

The west zone water concessionaire said Anabu ModTP will also mitigate any impact of El Niño on the availability of water. The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration earlier said El Niño is likely to develop from June to August and may persist until the first quarter of 2024.

Maynilad serves Manila except for portions of San Andres and Sta. Ana. It also operates in Quezon City, Makati, Caloocan, Pasay, Parañaque, Las Piñas, Muntinlupa, Valenzuela, Navotas, and Malabon. It also supplies the cities of Cavite, Bacoor, and Imus, and the towns of Kawit, Noveleta, and Rosario, all in Cavite province.

