EEI CORP. on Thursday said that it plans to train 500 employees for its future projects through a new training center that will offer construction-related courses and skills.

In a regulatory filing, the company said that it seeks to accommodate 500 trainees and offer training for material welding as well as training in skills related to electro-mechanical and light industries.

The company also said that the training center will be designed to provide manpower upskilling for its future domestic and overseas projects. The center will have building- and infrastructure-related courses.

EEI will also offer training sessions for engineers and staff on Supervisory Development Program, Engineering Development Crash Course, and Construction Project Management for Project Managers and Directors to provide or improve their supervisory or managerial skills.

The training center is a two-storey building for classroom sessions and practical application of construction-related activities, which will be located in Tanza, Cavite, and is expected to be completed by December 2024.

The company said that the construction of the new facility is part of its efforts to recover from the effects of the pandemic.

“To deal with the issues and challenges, we evaluated our operations, identified and addressed weak points, restructured and continued upskilling our workforce, and strengthened our stakeholder relations,” said EEI President and Chief Executive Officer Henry D. Antonio in a statement.

The company said an initial 500 people will be trained in the facility or 20% of the manpower required for its projects.

The company also signed an agreement with Dualtech Training Center Foundation, Inc., which will offer and incorporate a Values to Virtues (V2V) Workshop in the EEI Training Modules. It said the first batch of participants in the V2V workshop will be coming from EEI supervisors and managers, and will begin in July.

“EEI is committed to physically and figuratively build foundations for an inclusive and better tomorrow for our stakeholders not just for our clients but also for our very own employees,” Mr. Antonio added.

