GLOBE Telecom, Inc. on Wednesday launched its prepaid fiber internet that aims to bring fiber-speed internet to its Filipino customers at sachet price.

“The launch of GFiber Prepaid is a testament to our commitment to providing fiber internet connection that empowers everyone to seize new opportunities,” said Raymond Policarpio, vice-president for home broadband business at Globe, in a statement.

GFiber Prepaid aims to democratize access to fiber connectivity as it will offer no lock-up, unlimited pay-per-use promos, and “buy now, pay later” options with GCash.

“With GCash’s “Buy Now, Pay Later” feature, customers can pay in up to a 24-month installment using the app or pay with a credit line of up to P50,000,” the company said.

The new prepaid service will have a special introductory offer of a one-time fee of P1,499, inclusive of installation and seven days of unlimited internet, and will be available nationwide, subject to serviceability.

Customers can also choose from a selection of unlimited on-demand promos, including GFiberSURF299 for seven days, GFiberSURF549 for 15 days, and GFiberSURF999 for 30 days.

To apply, a customer only needs to go into the GlobeOne app and visit the GFiber page, which will ask for the customer’s details without the requirement of any document.

Customers may also apply for connection through Puregold branches such as Puregold Price Club-Tarlac Public Market, Puregold Price Club-Butuan, Puregold Price Club-Silang in Cavite, Puregold Price Club-Monumento in Caloocan City, and Puregold Price Club-Oton in Iloilo. — Justine Irish D. Tabile