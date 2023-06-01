GMA NETWORK, INC. has expanded its global reach after it secured deals to air 14 of its shows in Africa, the company said on Wednesday.

The network sold 14 titles for a total of 492 hours through its content distribution arm GMA Worldwide. The titles will air on major television stations in Africa from 2023 to 2024.

GMA dramas such as The First Nanny, The First Lady, Once Again, Someone to Watch Over Me, and Impostora will be available starting this year in 41 countries in Sub-Saharan Africa. The network’s series Crocodile Whisperer, Fake Life, Sahaya, and Hidden Lies are also among the shows.

Meanwhile, the network is also looking to premiere Filipino series — Article 247, Rhodora X, Love of My Life, Broken Faith, and Beautiful Strangers — in Ghana this year.

“These latest deals give viewers all over Africa the chance to experience and enjoy the best of Filipino entertainment from the Philippines’ leading provider of superior content, GMA Network,” the company said.

In April, the company signed a partnership deal with ABS-CBN International, Inc. to offer GMA programs on iWantTFC starting May 1. iWantTFC is a Filipino streaming platform distributed by ABS-CBN International, a subsidiary of ABS-CBN Corp.

Through this collaboration, GMA programs will be available for iWantTFC viewers in Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and the South Pacific or Caribbean Islands. — Justine Irish D. Tabile