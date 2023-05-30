DOUBLEDRAGON Corp.’s (DoubleDragon) unit for its international hotel business has signed an agreement with Emma — The Sleep Company to provide mattresses for all upcoming Hotel101 projects globally.

In a press release on Monday, it said the partnership between Hotel101 Global Pte. Ltd. and the mattress provider also known as Emma Sleep will make the latter’s mattresses part of the features and amenities of all upcoming Hotel101 HappyRooms globally.

“This initiative of enhanced comfort inside Hotel101’s signature HappyRoom is because we believe that in any hotel the ‘bed’ simply holds the longest touch point with our guests, and delighting you is Hotel101’s top priority,” Hotel101 Chairman Edgar J. Sia II said.

The company said its first hotel location that will offer Emma mattresses will be its Hotel101-Fort at Bonifacio Global City in Taguig City. The new location is set to be the largest hotel in the area, offering 606 rooms spread across 33 floors. It will begin operations by July.

Amenities and facilities will include an all-day dining restaurant operated by concessionaires, a gym, a swimming pool, conference rooms, and a 24-hour convenience store. The hotel will also offer five levels of basement parking.

Hotel101-Fort is near SM Aura Premier and Ayala Malls’ Market! Market!

“Hotel101 believes in delivering unbeatable value to its customers and what better way to deliver that value to our customers than — a better night’s sleep,” Hotel101 Chief Executive Officer Hannah Yulo-Luccini said.

“As such, we are partnering with world-renowned companies with similar values that can cater to Hotel101’s aspiration to become one of the Top 5 hotel brands globally with a total room portfolio exceeding 500,000 uniform rooms operating in 100 countries by 2040,” Ms. Yulo-Luccini added.

Meanwhile, DoubleDragon said that it plans to list Hotel101 Global on Nasdaq as the unit aims to derive 95% of its revenues outside the Philippines.

Three of Hotel101 Global’s overseas projects will be used to jumpstart its expansion to other countries “and become a global brand with a truly unique business concept that can be planted in over 100 countries.”

The first three locations will be in Niseko Hokkaido, Japan; Madrid, Spain; and California, USA.

“Target near-term expansion roadmap for Hotel101 Global is to be in these first 25 countries by 2026, namely: Philippines, Japan, Spain, USA, United Kingdom, UAE, India, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Cambodia, Bangladesh, Mexico, South Korea, Australia, Canada, Switzerland, Turkey, Italy, Germany, France and China,” it added.

On Monday, DoubleDragon shares fell by 1.66% or P0.12 to P7.11 each. — Adrian H. Halili