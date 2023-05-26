SHELL PILIPINAS Corp. and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) are exploring opportunities in the development and identification of “nature-based” solutions.

“It’s a significant moment where different sectors are coming together to make a positive difference,” said Shell Pilipinas President and Chief Executive Officer Lorelie Q. Osial.

Shell Pilipinas and the DENR have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to partner in identifying and developing solutions that will focus on the protection and enhancement of natural ecosystems.

Under the MoU, which was signed by Ms. Osial and DENR Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga, both parties will explore integrated carbon and development opportunities.

Shell Pilipinas and the DENR will also work on developing activities for future reference in developing related programs, policies, and regulations.

The energy company described nature-based solutions as the protection and development of grasslands, wetlands, and coastal zones, as well as the improvement of agricultural sustainability to prevent and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

“The collaboration with [Shell Pilipinas] is significant,” Ms. Yulo-Loyzaga said, adding that “we all have a stewardship role in terms of protecting our national resources, and we deeply value this opportunity to work together to achieve our goals for a climate and disaster-resilient country and planet.”

Shell Pilipinas has committed to cutting its greenhouse gas emissions to as close as zero by shifting its business to more sustainable and cleaner energy. The company targets to become a net-zero emission business by 2050. — Ashley Erika O. Jose