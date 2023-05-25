GLOBE TELECOM, INC. said on Wednesday that its Iloilo facility is now powered by renewable energy (RE), raising the number of its facilities powered by clean energy to 25 sites.

“By shifting our high energy utilization facilities to renewable energy sources, we are contributing to the Philippines’ efforts to support the country’s sustainable energy agenda and address the associated risks of climate change,” said Rosemarie Maniego-Eala, chief finance officer, treasurer, and chief risk officer of Globe.

The company also continues to pursue climate action strategies in line with the government’s sustainability efforts. Its decision to shift its Visayas facility to renewables is made possible through the government’s green energy option program or GEOP.

Launched in 2018, GEOP is a voluntary policy mechanism that allows users consuming at least 100 kilowatts of power to source their supply from qualified retail energy suppliers that source electricity from renewable energy.

Globe said its other RE-powered sites are located in Makati, Quezon City, Caloocan, Taguig, Mandaluyong, San Juan, Manila, Marikina, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Tarlac, and Cebu.

The company has set a climate action strategy of achieving a net zero greenhouse gas emission target by 2050.

“We will continue to explore partnerships and innovative solutions that will enable us to reduce our carbon footprint and minimize our impact on the environment,” Ms. Maniego-Eala said. — Ashley Erika O. Jose