MANILA ELECTRIC CO. (Meralco) and STMicroelectronics, Inc. (STMI) have launched a 115-kilovolt (kV) gas-insulated switchgear substation at an industrial park ahead of the manufacturing firm’s projected power demand.

In a media release on Tuesday, Meralco said the substation will facilitate the upgrading of STMI’s electric service to 115 kV from 34.5 kV and will meet its demand, which is expected to increase to 20 megawatts (MW) by 2027 from 14 MW last year.

“Through our dedicated relationship management teams, Meralco works hand-in-hand with its Enterprise customers to identify and tailor-fit solutions that will ensure reliable power for their operational requirements,” said Meralco First Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer Ferdinand O. Geluz.

The gas-insulated switchgear or GIS substation is located at Light Industry and Science Park 2 (LISP 2) in Calamba City, Laguna. STMI is said to be the largest European semiconductor contract manufacturing and design company operating in the Philippines.

Mr. Geluz called on companies to work closely with the power distributor for their energy requirements.

Meralco said that it had also commissioned the new La Mesa 115-kV switching station, which is also at LISP 2. This project is seen to improve the system reliability and power quality in the area. It consists of a gas circuit breaker, three sets of disconnect switches, and standard connection and metering facilities for STMI.

“These projects are expected to address not only the limited power supply of ST Calamba, which is one of our highest operational risks, but also our future power supply demand, our power quality, our carbon neutrality strategy, and will definitely improve our site power resilience,” STMI Vice- President and General Manager Yong Suk Kwon said.

Meralco Senior Vice-President and Head of Networks Ronnie L. Aperocho said the power utility’s efforts to meet its industrial customers’ requirements form part of its commitment to contribute to improving the country’s infrastructure and ensuring energy security.