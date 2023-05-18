NETWORKING equipment manufacturer Sercomm Philippines has expanded its local production capability after the opening of its P2.5-billion factory in Calamba, Laguna.

James Wang, Sercomm Philippines chief executive officer, said during the launch event in Laguna on Wednesday that the new factory, located at Carmelray Industrial Park I–Special Economic Zone, is expected to hire 5,000 employees.

The facility, spanning 20,000 square meters, will produce wireless telecommunication devices such as 5G and fiber products.

“This is going to be the most advanced green facility in terms of manufacturing construction process,” Mr. Wang said.

About “20% of households installed Sercomm devices in North America this year. As of today, we are pumping out about 1 million units to supporting the US market,” he added.

Delivering the speech of Trade Secretary Alfredo E. Pascual, Trade Undersecretary Carol P. Sanchez said the P2.5-billion investment of Sercomm Philippines could help the country’s efforts to become a regional manufacturing hub of the company’s products.

“Sercomm Philippines will become the regional center that will serve North America and Southeast Asia markets. Thus, we are not just part of the global supply chain for wireless telecommunication devices, but a regional manufacturing and distribution hub of your 5G and Fiber products,” Ms. Sanchez said.

Ms. Sanchez added that Sercomm Philippines’ new investment will boost the country’s economic growth.

“Since 2019, the pioneering $20-million facility here in Carmelray has become the third largest site of Sercomm, accounting for 20% of total manufacturing capacity,” Ms. Sanchez said.

“We look forward to your further growth — to reach a manufacturing output share of 40% and more, with Phase 1 and Phase 2 expansions. This new facility is expected to bring Sercomm Philippines at par with production in China, and for us, this means more growth for your company and our economy,” she added.

Meanwhile, Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) Director General Tereso O. Panga said that Sercomm Philippines’ project proves that the country shows a lot of promise as an export manufacturing base.

“This expansion project only reinforces our aim to make our country as a priority investment destination owing to our English language proficient workers, among others. But while we always emphasize this strength in attracting foreign investors, there is still a lot to be desired in addressing skills and jobs mismatch,” Mr. Panga said.

“In this ever-changing world and technological advancements, it is imperative to constantly improve and innovate our services to enhance our capacity to produce higher quality products that will make us attractive to global industry leaders and competitive as an investment destination in the region,” he added. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave