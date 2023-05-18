SY-LED SM Prime Holdings, Inc. is set to open its first mall in Bataan province, the 83rd mall property within the company’s portfolio, it said on Wednesday.

“Bataan has been a popular destination among local and foreign tourists for its wonderful mix of historical, natural, and educational sites,” SM Prime President Jeffrey C. Lim said in a statement.

“We are very excited to open our new mall, SM City Bataan, in the province as we aim to add color to its rich culture and further spur economic activities that are set to provide significant growth opportunities, convenience, and entertainment to everyone,” Mr. Lim added.

The new mall in Balanga City will add about 46,000 square meters of gross floor area to the company’s mall portfolio. It will offer two floors of shopping, dining and entertainment options.

SM City Bataan is planned to open with about 90% of its space lease-awarded and will house a food court, Cyberzone, event center, cinemas, parking zones, and transport terminal complex.

“SM Cinema will offer three regular cinemas and two private cinemas for an immersive experience, while its parking zones will provide more than a thousand vehicle slots for added convenience,” the company said.

The company said that several retail shops and services will also be offered in the property, namely: Surplus, Crocs, Pet Express, Miniso, Sports Central, China bank, and BDO outlets.

“We expect further growth opportunities for the province and its people with more infrastructure projects waiting to be completed in Bataan,” Mr. Lim.

The new mall will be the 83rd mall in SM Prime’s local properties. Once opened, the company will have 59 malls within the provinces and 24 malls in Metro Manila.

“SM City Bataan is expected to provide unique malling experiences as it opens with alfresco dining areas, work pods, a pet park, bike-friendly facilities, electric car vehicle station, and other scenic spots that will capture locals’ hearts and supply them with world-class destination, products, and services that will add delight to their everyday lives,” it added.

On Wednesday, SM Prime shares went up by 1.65% or P0.55 to P34 apiece. — Adrian H. Halili