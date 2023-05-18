CAR MANUFACTURER Toyota Motor Philippines Corp. (TMP) has expanded its operations in the country following the groundbreaking of Toyota Ilocos Sur.

In a statement sent late Tuesday, TMP said that Toyota Ilocos Sur, located at Brgy. Langlangca II, Candon City, had its groundbreaking ceremony on April 11 and is set to be the company’s 74th outlet in the country.

“With the construction of Toyota Ilocos Sur, Toyota looks to maintain its position in the industry as the top-of-mind car brand. We are excited to welcome this new dealership as we create mobility and happiness for all our customers in the province of Ilocos Sur,” TMP Senior Vice-President for Marketing Division Masando Hashimoto said.

According to the carmaker, Toyota Ilocos Sur is situated in a 2-hectare lot and will have a total floor area of 5,868 square meters. It will provide sales, service, and spare parts. The outlet will also have a four-car display showroom and a workshop consisting of 37 general service and body repair bays.

“We are confident that with the strong guidance of our next generation leaders and their team, along with the supervision and partnership with TMP, we can lead in offering the best possible customer experience in Ilocos Sur and further expand our market in the whole of Region 1,” Toyota Dagupan Inc. Group President Rene So said.

In 2022, TMP bested all car brands in terms of sales as it sold 174,106 units, or 49.38% out of the 352,596 units sold, based on figures from the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines, Inc. (CAMPI) and Truck Manufacturers Association (TMA).

As of end-April, TMP has the highest sales among car brands at 59,328 units sold, equivalent to a 46.38% market share. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave