MEGAWORLD Corp. said on Tuesday that it is set to build a 374-room hotel within its 35.6-hectare township development Capital Town in San Fernando, Pampanga.

The project will be the fifth property under the Savoy Hotel brand.

“Savoy Hotel Capital Town will be the first hotel property of Megaworld Hotels and Resorts in the North, and we are excited to bring the Savoy Hotel brand to the Pampanga capital as it is our award-winning hotel brand today,” Megaworld Hotels & Resorts Managing Director Cleofe C. Albiso said in a statement.

“Having a hotel in Capital Town will surely boost local tourism in this historic city,” Ms. Albiso added.

The 16-storey hotel will offer a variety of rooms ranging from Twin Suites, which measure up to 29 square meters (sq.m.); Queen Suites from 25 sq.m. to 30.5 sq.m.; Twin and Queen Suites both at 39 sq.m.; Junior Suites from 35 sq.m. to 39 sq.m.; and Executive Suites, which is sized up to 52.5 sq.m.

Among the amenities are four food and beverage outlets, including a specialty restaurant; a 112-seater all-day dining restaurant with alfresco areas; a Zabana bar and lounge; and a pool grill bar with outdoor dining that can accommodate 60 guests.

The hotel will also have gift shops and retail areas within the property.

A 160-person capacity ballroom will be built on the second floor with pre-function areas. Three function rooms will also be offered which can hold up to 108 people.

Other amenities include a fitness center, a kid’s club, a pool deck with adult and kiddie pools, an activity lawn, outdoor landscaped areas, a reading nook, and a hammock yard or lounge area.

The company said the property’s overall design is inspired by Neo-Baroque architecture, which “blends perfectly with the neoclassical design that Capital Town has long been known for.”

“Inside, guests will be welcomed to an elaborate, high-ceiling lobby, reflecting Western Colonial and Industrial Style era-inspired interiors and details inspired by the Pampanga Sugar Development Company,” it added.

The new hotel will be managed by Megaworld Hotels & Resorts, its 18th property in its portfolio. The company expects completion and opening of the project in 2028.

The group currently has about 7,700 hotel room keys in its portfolio, while 12 out of the 18 hotels are in operation. The other five are currently in its pipeline, this includes Savoy Palawan in San Vicente and Grand Westside Hotel in Parañaque City.

On Tuesday, Megaworld shares went up by 1.01% or P0.02 to close at P2.01 each. — Adrian H. Halili