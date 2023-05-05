The Philippines’ premier business event is back for another year. The award-winning annual BusinessWorld Economic Forum, happening this May 25 at Grand Hyatt Manila, will gather the Philippines’ biggest movers and shakers, policymakers, industry leaders, and executives to address the most pressing economic issues and chart the way forward for the country’s development.

This year’s forum, themed “The Digital Future: Accelerating Business and Sustainability,” will discuss how digital technology can build a more efficient, productive, and sustainable future. The event will feature a range of thought-provoking topics—including the role of technology in transforming industries; the potential of digital technology to address existing issues like food security; and how digital platforms, blockchain technology, and Web3 can help businesses become more efficient—all in an effort pave a more meaningful path for the Philippines moving forward.

From now until May 10, you can get 30% off your tickets when you register to this much-awaited gathering in the Philippine business community.

Register now at https://www.bworldonline.com/bwefthedigitalfuture/.