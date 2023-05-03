A SUBSIDIARY of AG&P International Pte. Ltd. has secured five liquefied natural gas (LNG) contracts across the Philippines, Australia, Middle East, and Europe, the company said on Tuesday.

“AG&P is proud to be delivering clean fuel upgrades to leading, international refineries and petrochemical plants, digital infrastructure and another state-of-the-art LNG terminal, plus critical facilities to continue the rapid development of the Philippines economy,” Joseph Sigelman, chairman and chief executive officer of AG&P, said in a statement.

The contracts secured by the unit — AG&P Industrial — were forged in the first quarter of the year and amounted to $360 million.

“It is our greatest privilege to be awarded five marquee projects within the first quarter of the year, a record for AG&P industrial. It is a testament to the confidence and trust we have built over the years, delivering projects to top clients globally with world-leading quality and safety standards,” said Alex Gamboa, president of AG&P Industrial.

AG&P Industrial is involved in industrial, modular infrastructure and services for LNG projects, terminals, refineries, and LNG liquefaction modules.

“AG&P’s Industrial goes from strength to strength with the award of five major contracts in [the first quarter] of 2023, all from blue chip, global corporations for mission-critical projects in Europe, the Middle East, Australia and, of course, in the Philippines,” Mr. Sigelman said.

In a separate message, AG&P Industrial said its contract in the Philippines is in collaboration with Shell Pilipinas Corp. for the latter’s oil import facility. It described the project as the oil company’s “newest effort” in advancing LNG importation into the Philippines.

AG&P said Shell Pilipinas signed a definitive agreement with the company in January, with AG&P providing detailed engineering as well as procurement and construction executions to build a new jetty with three berths.

“This project is expected to be completed by the end of 2024,” AG&P said.

To date, the Department of Energy has approved seven proponents of LNG projects in the Philippines, namely: Shell Energy Philippines, Inc.; Samat LNG Corp.; Luzon LNG Terminal, Inc.; Energy World Gas Operations Philippines, Inc.; Vires Energy Corp.; First Gen Corp. through its subsidiary FGEN LNG Corp.; and Linseed Field Power Corp. — Ashley Erika O. Jose