PHILIPPINE Stock Exchange, Inc. (PSE) is hosting another “investor day” program as it aims to provide a platform to discuss the first-quarter earnings and projects of publicly listed companies or PLCs, it said on Monday.

“PSE STAR (Strengthening Access and Reach) had two runs last year and both were well-received. We are continuing this activity to provide more PLCs an avenue to share their earnings performance and growth prospects to a bigger audience,” Ramon S. Monzon, PSE president and chief executive officer said.

“We also want to give investors and analysts access to the top executives and investor relations teams of the featured PLCs through this activity,” Mr. Monzon added.

The companies that will discuss their earnings, projects, and growth strategies are Aboitiz Power Corp., Alliance Global Group, Inc., Cebu Landmasters, Inc., Filinvest REIT Corp., JG Summit Holdings, Inc., MacroAsia Corp., Manila Electric Co., Raslag Corp., and Wilcon Depot, Inc.

The local bourse operator will also discuss economic prospects and sector outlook, which will be given by Bloomberg analysts.

The virtual program is co-hosted by Bloomberg L.P., with the Fund Managers Association of the Philippines and Trust Officers Association of the Philippines as event partners.

The event is set to return on May 9 to 10. PSE STAR is free of charge and is open to equity analysts, fund managers, and institutional and retail investors. — Adrian H. Halili