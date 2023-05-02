TOYOTA Motor Philippines Corp. (TMP) has issued a recall on selected units of its two sports car models, GR Supra and 86, due to the lack of emission control labeling.

The car manufacturer said in an advisory dated March 14 posted on the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) website that the customer satisfaction campaign covers 1,836 officially sold vehicles in the Philippines.

Broken down, the recall campaign consists of 170 units of the GR Supra with a production period of March 29, 2019 to June 5, 2020 and 1,666 units of the 86 with a production period of April 12, 2012 to April 9, 2021.

“Toyota GR Supra and 86 vehicles were not equipped with the emission control label for the Philippines region,” TMP said in the advisory.

“In line with its corporate commitment to product safety and quality, Toyota has initiated a customer satisfaction campaign for emission control label on certain Supra and 86,” it added.

Under the campaign, TMP’s dealers will apply the emission label on the affected vehicles at no charge to the vehicle owners.

The application of the emission control label on vehicles is mandated under the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) of Republic Act No. 8749 or the Philippine Clean Air Act.

Some of the information needed in the emission control label include the full corporate name and trademark, engine type displacement in metric units, and the engine tune-up specification and adjustment as recommended by the manufacturer.

“The label, of durable material, shall be affixed by the manufacturer, assembler or importer in such a manner that it cannot be removed without defacing such label. It shall be affixed in a readily visible position in the engine compartment or any conspicuous area under the hood, or under the seat in case of a motorcycle,” the IRR said. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave