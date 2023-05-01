MANILA Electric Co. (Meralco) is set to supply power to Maynilad Water Services, Inc.’s major projects, the power distribution company said on Sunday.

“Meralco shares the goal of Maynilad to continuously improve the delivery of essential services like water and power to consumers, which is our way of contributing to our country’s inclusive development and economic progress,” Ronnie L. Aperocho, Meralco’s senior vice-president and head of networks, said in a media release.

Meralco said it had committed to working closely with Maynilad to ensure the timely completion of its 76 projects that would require a total of 87 megawatts (MW) of new power capacity.

Meralco said these projects include Maynilad’s Anabu modular treatment plant in Imus City, Cavite, and several water facilities in Muntinlupa City such as the Poblacion water treatment plant, Tunasan sewage treatment plant, the Muntinlupa conveyance system, and the proposed Bayanan pumping station.

Last year, Meralco energized 41 facilities of Maynilad, which include pump stations, treatment plants, and distribution network facilities, with a total capacity of about 3.1 MW.

The power utility giant also conducts power quality reviews of Maynilad’s facilities allowing the west zone water concessionaire to avoid possible revenue losses and higher costs due to equipment damage and service interruptions.

Meralco said Maynilad’s participation in the electricity seller’s peak/off program, which is designed to help partners lower their electricity expenses through rates based on peak and off-peak periods, has resulted in P2 million in annual savings for the water provider.

Separately, Maynilad announced that at least 167,500 lifeline customers in Pasay, portions of Makati, Parañaque, Muntinlupa, Las Piñas, and Cavite will receive a rebate on their May water bill. Lifeline customers are those who consume less than 10 cubic meters (cu.m.) per month.

Maynilad said customers who were severely affected by the water service interruptions due to the reduced output of the Putatan water treatment plants will receive a rebate equivalent to the cost of the unused portion of the lifeline customers’ 10-cu.m in March.

This means that if lifeline customers consumed only 1 cu.m. in March but had to pay the P136 minimum charge for 10 cu.m., they will be entitled to a rebate of 9 cu.m., or P121.98.

“Hence, the rebate amount will vary, depending on the customers’ actual March 2023 consumption below 10 cu.m.,” Maynilad said, adding that the total rebate to be given amounts to P10.81 million.

Metro Pacific Investments Corp., which has a majority stake in Maynilad, is one of three Philippine units of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., the others being Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT Inc.

Meralco’s controlling stakeholder, Beacon Electric Asset Holdings, Inc., is partly owned by PLDT Inc. Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has an interest in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Ashley Erika O. Jose