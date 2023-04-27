FILINVEST Land, Inc. (FLI) has named Tristaneil D. Las Marias as its chief executive officer, a post he will service concurrently with his existing designation as president of the listed property developer.

He will take over the chief executive position previously held by Lourdes Josephine Gotianun-Yap, who said she is confident of Mr. Las Marias’ capability to sustain the company’s legacy.

“I have worked closely with Tristan and have no doubt that his leadership and unwavering dedication to our vision and organization will not only enable us to grow as planned, but more importantly, accelerate innovations that will take our real estate business to the next level,” she said in a statement.

In a press release, the real estate subsidiary of Filinvest Development Corp. described Mr. Las Marias as a 27-year veteran of FLI and instrumental in the firm’s strength in the Visayas and Mindanao areas.

As business group head, he is said to have led FLI’s public-private partnership projects, including the 50-hectare City di Mare township in Cebu. Before he became FLI president in 2022, he was head of the residential business and chief strategy officer.

Mr. Las Marias, a graduate of the Advanced Management Program of the Harvard Business School, said he is “honored and humbled” to be given his dual roles. He earned his bachelor’s degree in Management Economics from the Ateneo de Manila University.

“I look forward to working with the FLI management team, most of whom I’ve worked with for many years, to unlock our company’s full potential. This year, our priorities are to sustain the growth of our core businesses, optimize the returns from our assets, unlock land values through township developments, and develop additional sources of revenues from new businesses,” Mr. Las Marias said.

“As we build the Filipino dream, we are prioritizing sustainability, making it a part of the way we do business. Our efforts also aim to ensure that we protect the interests of our homebuyers and our tenants, as well as our business partners, shareholders, stakeholders, and the communities we operate in,” he added.

His new appointment was announced during the company’s organizational meeting on April 24.