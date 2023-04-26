PHINMA Corp.’s education unit Phinma Education Holdings, Inc. is set to develop the facilities of schools in Laguna through its new initiative, the company said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the company said its campaign, TAYÓTAYOLaguna: Bayani Para Sa Isa’t Isa, “highlights its commitment to nurture a new batch of heroes capable of improving not just their own lives, but also the lives of their families, communities, the country, and the world through accessible quality education.”

Through the initiative, Phinma Education will enhance and develop the facilities in major national high schools in Calamba and Sta. Cruz, Laguna through its newly acquired universities.

It will be conducted in partnership with Renovate to Educate (rED), a nongovernment organization.

“[rED] goal’s is to enhance the educational experience of students through school renovation projects,” it added.

Phinma Education, a subsidiary of publicly listed Phinma Corp., has acquired two schools located in Laguna as it seeks to expand its market reach in South Luzon, the company said.

During the launch event of its new initiative, the company said that it had acquired Union College of Laguna and Rizal College of Laguna, making them the latest addition to its education network.

“What we plan to do in Laguna is to have a network of schools. Maybe in two to five years, we can acquire our third and fourth school,” Phinma Education Laguna Network Chief Operating Officer Eduardo Y. Arevalo said in a briefing.

Mr. Arevalo said that the company plans to improve the facilities and classrooms of Rizal College and Union College.

Phinma Education’s Laguna unit has earmarked about P350 million for the improvement of both colleges, with subsequent development in the coming year.

The universities join other educational institutions within its network, which includes the Phinma group’s Araullo University, Cagayan de Oro College, University of Iloilo, University of Pangasinan, Southwestern University, St. Jude College, Republican College in Manila and Quezon City.

The company stated in an earlier press briefing that it had expanded to Indonesia with the acquisition of two colleges in Karawang, and is eyeing other institutions in Surabaya and Bogor.

At the local bourse on Tuesday, shares in Phinma Corp. went up by 0.11% or two centavos to P18.94 apiece. — Adrian H. Halili