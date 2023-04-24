OSCAR M. LOPEZ, chairman emeritus of First Philippine Holdings Corp. (FPH) who looked beyond the group’s bottom line, passed away last Saturday. He was 93.

“He served as the North Star, the inspiration, and guide for succeeding generations of Lopez Group executives and employees who learned to treasure and practice with him the Group’s distinct core values: a pioneering entrepreneurial spirit, business excellence, unity, nationalism, and social justice,” FPH said in a statement.

The Management Association of the Philippines (MAP), where he was a member for 51 years, on Sunday asked for prayers for his eternal repose. He was the MAP Management Man of the Year 2000.

“Oskie” to his loved ones, he led the entry of FPH into the power generation industry and its expansion into industrial estates.

“But his conviction that business must look beyond just the bottom line and consider its impact on society and the environment was years ahead of his time and will be his enduring legacy,” FPH said.

Fondly called “OML,” he was FPH chairman emeritus from May 2010 to October 2020. He was the chief strategic officer of the holding firm.

He was also chairman emeritus of various companies under the Lopez group such as Lopez Holdings Corp., First Gen Corp., Energy Development Corp., First Balfour, First Philippine Industrial Park, Inc., First Philippine Electric Corp., and Rockwell Land Corp. — Ashley Erika O. Jose