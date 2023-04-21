CEBU PACIFIC has received its 10th Airbus 320neo aircraft, which is part of its planned transition to a more fuel-efficient fleet by 2028, the budget carrier announced on Thursday.

“The delivery of our 10th A320neo (new engine option) aircraft, powered by sustainable aviation fuel, highlights Cebu Pacific’s commitment to become one of the greenest airlines in Asia,” said Jose Alejandro B. Reyes, chief strategy officer of Cebu Pacific.

“We continue to invest on these fuel-efficient NEO aircraft and incorporate sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in our operations,” he added.

The 10th aircraft is the second of the airline’s 10 expected Airbus NEO deliveries for the year. Cebu Pacific is expecting the delivery of eight more Airbus NEO aircraft: one A320neo, three A321neo, and four A330neo.

The airline said on Thursday that it received the new aircraft on April 16, which flew from the Airbus Delivery Center in Toulouse, France to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport using SAF.

SAF is a drop-in fuel similar to conventional jet fuels. The use of it results in up to 80% reduction in carbon emissions across the fuel’s life cycle, according to Cebu Pacific.

“Cebu Pacific is the first low-cost carrier in Southeast Asia to incorporate SAF into its operations when it delivered its third A330neo in May 2022,” it said.

By 2050, the airline is aiming to achieve net zero carbon emissions through various investments in fuel-efficient operations while keeping fares affordable.

The airline is also keen to optimize its resources through fuel-efficient practices and incorporating SAF.

At present, its fleet comprises 30 A320s, 17 A321s, five A330s, and 16 ATRs. — Justine Irish D. Tabile