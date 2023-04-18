ASIAN Terminals, Inc. posted an attributable net income amounting to P3.02 billion in 2022, higher by nearly 35% than the P2.24 billion it booked in the year prior, amid higher revenues.

In 2022, the company generated P13.62 billion in revenues from operations, up by 22% from the P11.16 billion it booked in 2021.

The government’s share in revenues amounted to P2.47 billion last year, bringing the company’s share to P11.15 billion or higher by 21% than the P9.22 billion recorded in 2021.

Last year’s cost and expenses amounted to P6.18 billion, up by 13.8% versus the P5.43 billion in the previous year.

In 2022, the company incurred other expenses amounting to P989.77 million, 31.4% higher than the P753.22 million recorded in 2021.

The company reported construction revenues amounting to P1.93 billion, which is more than three times the P546.47 million in 2021.

Asian Terminals provide general services to the operation and management of port terminals in the Philippines. These ports are South Harbor, Inland Clearance Depot and Empty Container Depot in Laguna, Port of Batangas, Batangas Supply Base, Tanza Barge Terminal, and the Makar Wharf in the Port of General Santos.

On Monday, shares in Asian Terminal rose by 30 centavos or 2.19% to P14 each. — Justine Irish D. Tabile