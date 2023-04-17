GLOBE GROUP’S Acquiro Solutions and Tech, Inc. is planning to scale up its operations as part of its goal of generating 15,000 jobs in the next three to five years.

“Our expansion efforts reflect our dedication to helping both talents and businesses adapt to the ever-changing modern workplace,” Acquiro’s Deputy General Manager Ged Gutierrez said in a statement.

Since its launch in January 2023, Acquiro has already supported over 1,300 talents in tech and non-tech services, while it has opened 300 new job opportunities.

Among the industries it supports are telecommunications, fintech, health, education, digital banking, and information technology, among others.

Acquiro is a spin-off from Globe’s subsidiary Asticom Group of Companies’ staffing solutions which offers part-time, hybrid, and gig work through its talent platform NXT. — J.I.D. Tabile