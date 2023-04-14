THE Cambridge Family Enterprise Group has partnered with the Asian Institute of Management (AIM) to introduce the former’s “multi-generational business” program in the Philippines.

“There are many challenges to surviving as a family-owned business in today’s environment, especially as families find themselves at the inflection point of transitioning from one generation to the next,” the AIM said in a statement on Wednesday.

The program aims to provide business families in the Philippines with an opportunity to learn strategies for sustaining competitive business while maintaining a “united family” and structure for the next generation, the AIM said.

The program also offers private consultations with faculty members who are also advising business families around the globe.

The Cambridge Family Enterprise Group was founded by John A. Davis, who also serves as its chairman.

With the introduction of his management program in the country, Mr. Davis will advise multi-generation family in identifying the strategies, challenges, and benefits of building a sustainable family business.

“The faculty team will combine international best practices from global experts with local practices from regional country experts,” the AIM said.

The Cambridge Institute for Family Enterprise is set to hold its business program in Makati City on May 15 and 16. — Ashley Erika O. Jose