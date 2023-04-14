The Angsana Council has appointed Doris Magsaysay Ho, president and chief executive officer (CEO) of A. Magsaysay, Inc., a local maritime and logistics company, as its chairman and CEO.

“I have always believed that more collaborative efforts among business people and those in civil society and government in Southeast Asia, can lead to an immeasurable impact for the region,” Ms. Ho said in a press release on Thursday.

Ms. Ho will join Angsana Council’s Charles Ormiston of Bain & Co., Peng T. Ong of Monk’s Hill Ventures, Former Minister of Trade of the Republic of Indonesia, and Former Singapore Cabinet Minister George Yeo.

“Doris Ho is a tremendous addition to the Angsana council bringing her highly complementary experience and knowledge to advance our advocacy for Southeast Asia’s growth,” Monk’s Hill Partner Susli Lie said.

Ms. Ho is also a Trustee of Asia Society, the US-Philippines Society, and other business and not-for-profit organizations.

The Angsana Council is a nonprofit group that advocates for Southeast Asia’s growth potential. — Justine Irish D. Tabile