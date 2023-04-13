GRUNDFOS Holding A/S, a Danish company, has announced its plans to expand its presence in the Philippines by introducing solar power solutions to boost the country’s agriculture sector.

“Solar energy presents an opportunity to tackle challenges in agriculture,” Rick Holland, head of Grundfos Asia Pacific Water Utility Business, said in an e-mail to BusinessWorld on April 4.

“Grundfos continues to see climate smart farming tools and technologies make a difference by encouraging more efficient use of resources,” he added.

Grundfos, through its subsidiaries, provides liquid pumps for industries including agricultural, biofuel, wastewater, and water utilities.

“With agriculture being a highly resource intensive sector, more reliable, affordable and sustainable solutions are needed in the industry to meet these growing demands while boosting climate resilience across the food systems,” Mr. Holland said.

He also noted that as the Philippines transition to more renewables, solar energy presents opportunities to address challenges in the agriculture sector.

“There has been a surge in demand for the use of solar energy across different applications in the agriculture sector, including solar powered pumping systems, greenhouse heating, remote supply of electricity, and solar powered cooling systems,” he said.

Mr. Holland added that introducing such technologies also supports the country’s renewable energy targets.

Under the Philippine Energy Plan, the country is targeting to increase renewable energy in its energy mix to 35% by 2030, and 50% by 2040.

To date, coal-fired power plants still account for the biggest share in the country’s power mix with 57.5%, while renewable energy accounts for 23.4%. — Ashley Erika O. Jose