PRIVATE equity firm Navegar plans to invest in “fast-growing” businesses in the Philippines over the next two years, the company announced on Tuesday.

“Beyond investing capital, our aim is to equip our companies along their unique journeys, providing resources and guidance to overcome challenges of all sizes,” Navegar Co-Founder and Managing Partner Javier Infante said in an e-mailed statement.

The company plans to ramp up its investments in businesses, as it “remains optimistic on the country’s post pandemic recovery” despite concerns on the economy.

Navegar said that it can provide funding and financial advice, as it had noticed a spike in companies seeking strategic partnerships in the country.

“With stable capital and strengthened balance sheets, businesses can capitalize on valuable growth opportunities, positioning themselves for success well into the future,” Navegar Co-Founder & Managing Partner Nori Poblador said.

“The Philippines holds enormous potential, and we stand ready to invest in and support more exceptional companies moving our country forward,” Mr. Poblador added.

Navegar previously made an investment in e-commerce enabler Great Deals E-commerce Corp. on its resource planning and the establishment of its financial systems, which allowed multiple physical stores to transition to the platform.

It also assisted cloud-based outsourcing company Cloudstaff Modern Workforce in its expansion plans and remote working solutions.

“As the company grew, so did its Filipino workforce,” the company said.

The company currently manages about $300 million worth of assets, which include TaskUs, Intellicare, The Bistro Group, Royale Cold Storage, Great Deals E-commerce Corp., and Dali Discount AG. — Adrian H. Halili