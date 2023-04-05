PLDT Inc. wireless unit Smart Communications, Inc. expects the registration of subscriber identity module (SIM) cards to improve its performance in 2023.

“SIM registration is very important for us. If we want to further grow, we have to be the leader in SIM registration. And from the start, we have always led,” Smart Head of Consumer Wireless Business-Individual Francis E. Flores said in a press release.

According to Mr. Flores, Smart has been leading in SIM registration with 5 million more registrants compared with its nearest competitor.

“Definitely, the brand or business that will do a better job in SIM registration will have a bigger competitive advantage this year. That is why we have invested a lot of resources in ensuring that we are ahead of our competition when it comes to SIM registration,” he added.

The Department of Information and Communications Technology announced on Tuesday that the total number of SIM registrants reached 58.27 million on April 3. The latest tally is 34.48% of the total 168.98 million subscribers nationwide.

Of the total registered SIMs, 29.42 million are from Smart, 24.4 million from Globe Telecom, Inc., and 4.45 million from DITO Telecommunity Corp.

In a separate press release, Smart said that it rolled out assisted SIM registration booths at select summer destinations, airports, bus terminals, and gas stations at North Luzon Expressway, South Luzon Expressway, and Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway starting April 1.

SIM registration touch-points are also available in select convenience stores nationwide.

“We hope to make SIM registration more convenient for our subscribers by setting up assisted touchpoints at transport hubs and summer spots during this extended break. As many Filipinos take this time to unwind, they can also go to any of the booths accessible to them and register hassle-free with the help of our friendly SIM registration staff,” said Alejandro O. Caeg, senior vice president and head of consumer sales group of Smart.

The booths aim to assist Smart and Talk ‘N Text subscribers in registering their SIMs, especially senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and those using non-data phones.



