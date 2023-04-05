Budget carrier Cebu Pacific launched Manila-Laoag flights which will further expand its network in north Luzon, the airline said on Wednesday.

“We hope that the launch of the Laoag route will encourage more people to travel and experience the Ilocos region,” Cebu Pacific President and Chief Commercial Officer Alexander G. Lao said in a press release.

From May 22, Cebu Pacific will fly daily between Manila and Laoag, which is the 35th domestic destination in its network.

Laoag, the capital of Ilocos Norte, serves as a jump-off point to many popular tourist destinations.

“The city is the perfect destination for nature lovers, history buffs, and thrill seekers,” the low-cost carrier said.

Among the destinations that tourists can visit are La Paz sand dunes, centuries-old Spanish colonial buildings, and the sinking bell tower of St. William’s Cathedral.

“From Laoag, travelers can also reach other attractions in the Ilocos Region such as the Paoay Church and the white sand beaches of Pagudpud,” the airline added.

To date, Cebu Pacific flies to 34 domestic and 25 international destinations across Asia, Australia and the Middle East. — Justine Irish DP. Tabile