AirAsia Philippines reminded its guests that it will start the full-scale implementation of the new e-travel card beginning April 15.

In a press release on Wednesday, the low-cost carrier said that the e-travel card will replace the paper-based arrival and departure card previously used by passengers.

“Implementing the e-travel card for departing and arriving guests was a mandate from the government; we are greatly supporting it to ensure our guests’ seamless travel,” AirAsia said.

The airline has stressed the importance of accomplishing the e-travel card through social media advisories, email and text messages that it sent out to travelers.

Starting April 15, passengers are required to register through the etravel.gov.ph information system and web-based online platform.

After registering, the guest should download the personal QR code that will be provided which will be presented to airport officers for verification.

AirAsia said it anticipates a surge in passenger volume starting April 5, which it expects to be higher compared with last year.

“Thousands of AirAsia guests are heading out to various domestic and international destinations to take advantage of last-minute Holy Week vacation plans,” the airline said.

To manage this, the airline has increased staffing at Ninoy Aquino International Airport’s Terminals 3 and 4. It will also be putting up self-check-in kiosks by the terminal entrance.

“Providing seamless and hassle-free air travel has always been our priority. Holy Week is an important season for Filipino families and it is our joy and pride to be able to serve our kababayan yearning to spend this long weekend in their provinces,” AirAsia Communications and Public Affairs Country Head Steve F. Dailisan said. — Justine Irish DP. Tabile