MANILA Electric Co. (Meralco) has secured an additional de-loading capacity under its interruptible load program (ILP) as part of its commitment to ensuring reliable electricity services especially for the summer months when power demand usually surges.

“Electricity consumption historically rises during the dry months because of the increased use of cooling appliances. That’s why we, in Meralco, continue to share a wealth of energy efficiency tips, not only to help our customers better manage their power consumption, but also to encourage its adoption as a way of life,” Joe R. Zaldarriaga, Meralco’s spokesperson and vice-president for corporate communications, said in a media release on Monday.

The power utility giant said it will gain an additional 56 megawatts (MW) of de-loading capacity as committed by Ayala Property Management Corp. (APMC). Meralco said this would increase APMC’s total commitment to 144 MW from 88 MW, while also expanding Meralco’s ILP capacity to 616 MW from the current 560 MW.

ILP participants are large power users that have their own power-generating facilities. These entities stop drawing power from the grid for a time by tapping their own generators, reducing the overall demand from the grid. Meralco taps its ILP participants when a red alert is declared by the grid operator, reducing electricity drawn from the system.

Michael F. Magpusao, chief engineer and chief operating officer of APMC, said that participation in the ILP is a “win-win” for the companies and communities.

“The ILP exemplifies the spirit of bayanihan because while the national government prepares the grid for a more reliable supply, we, in the load side, are doing our part to help communities,” he said.

Abraham Uy, chairman of WalterMart, said that ILP reduced unplanned power outages and also helps prevent damage to equipment.

“Meralco’s management of the ILP program benefits companies which no longer need to worry about surges,” Mr. Uy said.

To date, Meralco said 117 companies are part of ILP.

In December last year, Meralco and the Department of Energy called on more companies to enroll in the ILP in preparation for the expected surge in demand in the summer months.

Meralco’s controlling stakeholder, Beacon Electric Asset Holdings, Inc., is partly owned by PLDT Inc. Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has an interest in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Ashley Erika O. Jose