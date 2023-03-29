SWEDISH furniture manufacturer IKEA has issued a product recall for one of its toy products sold in the Philippines following a potential choking hazard among children.

IKEA said in an advisory dated March 24 that it is recalling the Blavingad fishing game multicolor product due to the threat of choking on the toy’s small rivets.

The company said it had come to its attention that “the small rivets on the toy can come loose, which results in a potential choking hazard, especially for smaller children.”

It issued the product recall in an advisory posted on the Department of Trade and Industry website.

“Safety is a top priority for IKEA and therefore, we are taking precautionary measures and recalling Blavingad fishing game multicolor due to a potential choking hazard,” it added.

According to IKEA, customers that purchased the Blavingad fishing game multicolor can return the toy to the company’s store in Pasay City for a full refund, with the store receipt not being required.

It also urged customers who own the toy to stop using it and to contact IKEA for a refund. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave