THE Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA)will begin the second phase of its schedule and terminal assignment rationalization (STAR) program in April as part of its plan to make Terminal 2 of Ninoy Aquino International Airport an all-domestic facility.

“With this move, we expect a significant increase in Terminal 2’s capacity from 7.5 million to 10 million passengers a year — 20% to 25% more than its current rate,” said MIAA General Manager Cesar M. Chiong.

Under the program, all international flights will be reassigned to Terminals 1 and 3, which have a wider selection of food and retail stores for duty-free shopping.

The MIAA expects the program to improve its manpower deployment in Terminals 1 and 3 which will allow the regulator to assist the customs, immigration, and quarantine offices.

Starting April 16, Jetstar Japan, Jetstar Asia, Scoot, China Southern Airlines, and Starlux Airlines will be transferred to Terminal 3.

Philippine Airlines to and from Singapore, Ho Chi Minh, Hanoi, and Phnom Penh will be moved to Terminal 1 starting April 16, while all of its international flights are expected to be moved to Terminal 1 by June 16.

On June 1, flights of Ethiopian Airlines and Jeju Air will be transferred to Terminal 3.

“While the MIAA works on further expanding the capacity of Terminal 2, domestic operations of Cebu Pacific will remain in Terminals 3 and 4 for the meantime,” the MIAA said.

The third phase of the program will cover the transfer of all domestic flights of AirAsia Philippines to Terminal 2 starting July 1.

“The STAR program is a well-studied undertaking. We met with affected airlines and stakeholders to make sure they come up with their readiness plan as part of these changes. We advised them to get in touch with their affected passengers so they can inform them of the new terminal assignments,” said Mr. Chiong.

The MIAA is requesting the passengers’ understanding of the minor inconveniences they may encounter during the transition even as it plans to make it seamless. — Justine Irish D. Tabile