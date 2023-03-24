AIRASIA Philippines and Philippine Airlines (PAL) said they are both working with the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) for the planned reassignment of all domestic flights to Terminal 2.

“We are working with the airport authorities as we gear up for the eventual use of Terminal 2 as an all-domestic terminal,” PAL Spokesperson Maria Cielo C. Villaluna said in a press release.

According to Ms. Villaluna, the MIAA is presently engaged in consultation with stakeholders on the terminal changes.

“We will disclose details of the final plans when these are ready. We support initiatives that aim to enhance the total passenger experience,” she added.

AirAsia said that it will also work with the MIAA on the planned transfer to Terminal 2 of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport effective July 1.

“As an airline that is guest-obsessed, we are one with MIAA with the intention of optimizing the utilization of our airport terminals,” AirAsia Head of Communications and Public Affairs Steve F. Dailisan said.

“However, we have yet to study the details of the proposed terminal reassignment to adjust our operational requirements accordingly,” he added.

Meanwhile, both airlines are expecting to share Terminal 2 for their domestic flights. — Justine Irish D. Tabile