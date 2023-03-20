NLEX Corp., a unit of Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. (MPTC), is set to install solar panels in 36 toll plazas at North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) and South Luzon Expressway (SLEX).

“Part of our strategic priorities is to continue incorporating renewable energy in our operations. This way, we can drive operational efficiency while being environmentally responsible and creating positive impact for our stakeholders,” NLEX Corp. President and General Manager J. Luigi L. Bautista said in a press release.

NLEX Corp. is equipping 21 NLEX and 15 SCTEX toll plazas with monocrystalline solar panels, which will collect sunlight and convert it into electricity.

The project is expected to be completed within the year, reduce carbon emissions, contribute to a cleaner expressway, and improve energy efficiency.

The solar project is estimated to produce 22,762 kilowatts-per-hour (kWh) of electricity per month at NLEX and 13,961 kWh per month at SCTEX.

The solar project in the 36 toll plazas will follow the solar-powered Balintawak Barrier, Bocaue Barrier, Mexico Toll Plaza, Angeles Toll Plaza, San Fernando Southbound Toll Plaza, Karuhatan Interchange Toll Plaza, and Meycauayan Southbound Toll Plaza.

“NLEX has been encouraging green practices and complying with environmental responsibilities as an ISO 14001:2015 (Environmental Management System) certified company,” NLEX Corp. said.

Among the green practices are the incorporation of solar-powered closed-circuit television or CCTV cameras and roadway lighting and motion-sensor lights in some of its offices.

MPTC is the tollways unit of Metro Pacific Investments Corp., one of three key Philippine units of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., the others being Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT Inc.

— Justine Irish D. Tabile