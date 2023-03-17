PILIPINAS Shell Petroleum Corp. has partnered with Cemex Holdings Philippines, Inc., Roadex Construction Corp., and Green Antz Builders, Inc. to step up the construction industry’s decarbonization.

“These collaborations are in line with our aim of putting sustainability at the heart of our strategy which is powering progress for the nation,” Lorelie Q. Osial, president and chief executive officer of Pilipinas Shell, said in a media release.

The company said three memoranda of understanding were forged between it and the three entities.

Maximo L. Carvajal, the undersecretary for information management and technical services of the Department of Public Works and Highways, said the partnership is expected to improve infrastructure facilities for the public.

Mr. Carvajal said the move aims to achieve “our common goals of providing quality, safe, and environment-friendly public infrastructure facilities that will improve the lives of every Filipino.”

Allan Canedo, Pilipinas Shell construction and road country business manager, said the company will support its partners on their sustainability goals by developing fit-for-purpose solutions.

The company will also provide integrated offers across the supply chain to help its partners reduce greenhouse gas emissions, he said.

Pilipinas Shell, through its “Bitumen and Beyond” initiative, provides solutions to help reduce a company’s environmental impact.

This initiative targets to provide solutions not just for bitumen needs, but also for low-carbon fuels, and energy transition products and services. — Ashley Erika O. Jose