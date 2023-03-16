A MINING unit of listed Global Ferronickel Holdings, Inc. urged Brooke’s Point Mayor Cesareo R. Benedito, Jr. to prevent protesters from hindering operations in its mine site in the Palawan town as set in a court-issued temporary restraining order (TRO).

In a statement, the holding firm its unit Ipilan Nickel Corp. had secured a TRO from Brooke’s Point Regional Trial Court Branch 165. The order prohibits protesters from stopping, apprehending, searching, obstructing, or approaching vehicles going in and out of the mine site.

Ipilan Nickel called on Mr. Benedito to “demonstrate his sworn duty by leading the court personnel and the Philippine National Police contingent in implementing the court order peacefully and promptly.”

On Feb. 21, residents of Brooke’s Point formed a human barricade to block trucks transporting minerals from the mining site, claiming the mine’s operations affected their land and livelihood.

The local government of Brooke’s Point and its residents earlier urged the Department of Environment and Natural Resources to issue a cease-and-desist order, saying as they said the mining firm failed to renew its permit for this year.

“As a good corporate citizen, we are complying with legal procedures and exploring all lawful and peaceful options against the threats and intimidation tactics used by propagandists and saboteurs,” said Ipilan Nickel Resident Mine Manager Alex Rabis.

He added that the company “continues to remain dedicated to fostering positive and productive relationships with all its stakeholder.”

Global Ferronickel has four subsidiaries with business interests in nickel ore mining, logistics, cement and steel production, and port operations.

On Wednesday, its shares at the stock exchange rose five centavos or 2.11% to close at P2.42 apiece. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera